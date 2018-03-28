Ram Navami Clash: MHA Asks Report From Bengal Govt, Promises Paramilitary Forces If Required

In the wake of communal clashes in Bengal during Ram Navami processions, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday sought a report from the state government.The ministry has communicated the matter to all the senior officials, including state Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De.Speaking to News18 over telephone, a MHA spokesperson said, “The ministry has sought a report after violence during Ram Navami processions in Burdwan. We have also assured the state officials that paramilitary forces if needed to maintain law and order.”Since last few days several clashes have been reported from various parts of Bengal.A large number of people, including policemen, received splinter injuries at Burdwan after mob believed to be from the BJP and TMC camp hurled stones and crude bombs at each other.From March 25 to March 27, the situation was tense in Raniganj as several shops and houses were looted and set on fire. Police had to resort to lathi charge and and use tear gas to disperse the mob.Deputy Commissioner of Police Arindam Dutta Chowdhury received severe injuries on his hand. He was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata.The mob also set police vehicles on fire. A contingent of Rapid Action Force was deployed to help the police bring the situation under control.On Wednesday morning, Raniganj remained tense as people preferred to stay indoor. Police pickets were set up at all major intersections. Internet connectivity was withdrawn to prevent people from sending provocative videos or content.BJP MP from Burdwan and Union minister Babul Supriyo said, “Whatever happened in Raniganj was unfortunate. I have information that Trinamool Congress workers were behind the clashes.”Countering Supriyo’s allegation, TMC spokesperson Partha Chatterjee said, “The allegations are false and baseless. He is a singer and I think he (Babul) should concentrate more on singing.”