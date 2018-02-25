English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Seeks Report on Lynching of Kerala Tribal Man, CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation
The Kerala government has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim, Madhu, the tribal who was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly stealing food articles from some shops in the forest-fringe Agali town.
Madhu, the tribal, was caught and tried up for allegedly stealing rice.
Thiruvananthapuram: The central government on Saturday sought a report from the Kerala government over the lynching of a tribal man in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Thursday.
Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram said, "Our ministry has sought a report from the chief secretary about the incident and the action taken by the state government.”
The state government has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim, Madhu, who was beaten to death by a mob for allegedly stealing food articles from some shops in the forest-fringe Agali town.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the chief secretary to hand over the amount to Madhu's family at the earliest.
Madhu, who was said to be mentally unsound, was living in a cave in the forest for the past several months, his family said.
His mother, Mallika and sister Chandrika said that a group of nearly 10-15 persons went to the forest and thrashed him. "After being beaten up, Madhu was made to walk over four km with a heavy sack on his back," they alleged.
When he asked for water, he was mocked at, they alleged, quoting eye-witnesses. They also alleged that some forest officials had allowed the local people to go to the area and attack him.
The Opposition Congress and BJP are observing a "hartal" at Mannarcaud taluk, under which Attappady falls. The "hartal" has so far been peaceful. The shops have downed shutters, while vehicles are plying.
