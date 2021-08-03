CHANGE LANGUAGE
Centre Sends Advisories to States To Increase Women Representation in Police to 33 Percent

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai said five advisories will be sent to states to increase women's representation in police force. (File photo: PTI)

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said all the state governments have been requested to create additional posts of women constables and SIs by converting the vacant posts of male constables.

The Centre has asked all states to increase the representation of women in police to 33 per cent so that each police station gets three women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha on Tuesday that five advisories were sent to all states since 2013, and the last one was on June 22, 2021, to increase the representation of women police to 33 per cent of the total strength.

Rai said all the state governments have been requested to create additional posts of women constables and SIs by converting the vacant posts of male constables.

“The aim is that each police station should have at least 3 women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables, so that a women help desk is manned round the clock," he said replying a written question.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent the advisories to states on April 22, 2013, May 21, 2014, May 12, 2015, June 21, 2019 and June 22, 2021.

Coronavirus News

first published:August 03, 2021, 17:02 IST