Centre Sends Fresh Proposal to Amend Cadre Rules for IPS, IFS, States to Reply by January 28

Adding fuel to the tussle over change in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre rules, the centre has sent a letter to all states to change cadre rules for Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) too.

According to the letter issued by Government of India on January 17, in continuation of its previous letter, the union government has asked state governments to give comments and suggestions on the change of service rules for IPS and IFS too.

“In continuation of this department’s letter have even dated 12 January 2022 Vide which our proposal regarding amendments in IAS (cadre) rules 1954 has been sent for furnishing comments of the state governments. The matter has been further considered and with a view of maintain uniformity in the respect of all three, all India services analog provisions and proposed to be incorporated in rule 6(1) of IPS (Cadre) rules 1954 And IFS, (cadre) rules 1966," DoPT said in its letter.

“Accordingly, the state governments are requested to furnish their comments on the proposal of making suitable amendments in rule 6(1) of respective cadre rules pertaining to the three services under AIS latest by 28 January 22. The draft amendment proposal in the IAS cadre rules have already been circulated with the department, Letter of even numbered, dated 12 January 2022," DoPT added.

According to the letter, the government of India has proposed same changes which were given by the union government for IAS cadre rules.

“Each State Government shall make available for deputation to the Central Government, such number of eligible officers of various levels to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under regulations referred to in Rule 4(1), adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the State Government concerned vis-a-vis the total authorised strength of the state cadre at the given point of time. The actual number of officers to be deputed to the Central Government shall be decided by the Central Government in consultation with State Government concerned.” the proposed amendment said.

Further, new insertion is “In case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the Central Government and the State Government or State Government concerned shall give effect to the decision of the Central Government within a specified time".

The new insertion which has been proposed by central government is, “Provided also that in specific situation where services of Carder officer(s) are required by a central government in public interest the central government may seek the service of such officers for posting under the central government or under a company association or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, which is wholly or substantially owned or controlled by a central government and the state government concern shall give effect to the decision of central government, with the specified time."

“Provided further that wherever the state government concerned doesn’t give effect to the decision of central government within the specified time the officer shall stand relieved from the Cadre from the date as may be specified by the central government."

After the centre’s proposal to change IAS deputation rules attracted the ire from many opposition-ruled states, the centre has sent a revised proposal to states which further tightens the rules in which the centre will get even more say in bringing officers to Delhi on deputation.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, “The central government has further accentuated its stand, proposing yet another revised draft, taking the matter to further non-federal extremes. I find the revised amendment proposal more draconian than the former, and indeed it is very grain is against the foundations of our great federal policy and base structure of India’s constitutional scheme."

She further wrote it would create “fear psychosis” amongst officers which will affect their performance, she has written and requested Prime Minister not to take such measures which will “damage mutual accommodation between Centre and State”.

The CM has said this step will weaken the “steel frame” of India. Sources say Mamata Banerjee might talk to other non-BJP chief ministers on this issue and raise a common banner of revolt against the Centre on this.​

Many other opposition-ruled CMs have also publicly objected to the proposed rules with respect to IAS officers. The matter will now further escalate with the centre planning to bring IPS and IFS officers in the ambit too.

