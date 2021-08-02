Centre Sends High-level Team to Maharashtra to Monitor Zika Virus Situation

With Maharashtra reported its first case of Zika virus infection, the central government on Monday sent a high-level team to the state to support the authorities to draw an action plan to control the further spread of the disease.

Maharashtra on July 31 reported the first case in a resident of Purandar district in rural Pune. The woman had been admitted to Belsar primary health center in Purandar, sources had told CNN-News18, adding that now she has recovered and been sent home.

None of her family members have contacted the infection, sources had said. Based on suspicion, five samples had been sent for testing, out of which one was found positive for Zika.

The Maharashtra quick response team visited the area on Saturday as several fever cases were reported this month. The team spoke to locals about the necessary precautions. It has also put in place a stringent protocol to tackle it.

Until now, Zika virus cases are being reported only in Kerala.

Zika virus is transmitted mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti. The infection is mostly found in the tropical and subtropical regions. The Aedes mosquito is known to usually bite during the day, especially during the early morning and evening. Dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever are all spread by the same mosquito.

The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue including fever, skin rashes and joint pain. In the vast majority of cases, there are no symptoms. Zika can cause paralysis (Guillain-Barré Syndrome) in some people. It has the potential to cause birth abnormalities in pregnant women.

