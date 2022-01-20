Govt Sends Revised Proposal to States on IAS Deputation, Further Enhances Its Say; Mamata Protests Again

After the Centre’s proposal to change IAS deputation rules attracted the ire from many opposition-ruled states, the Centre has sent a revised proposal to states which further tightens the rules in which Centre will get even more say in bringing officers to Delhi on deputation.

The revised proposal, sent on January 12, now adds a provision saying that if the central government seeks an officer “in specific situations” and “in the public interest”, the state government shall give effect to the decision of the central government within a specified time. The new proposal further adds that if the state government does not give effect to the decision of the Central government within the specified time, “the officers shall stand relieved from cadre from the date as may be specified by the Central government.” This gives the Centre now far greater say, as proposed, over central deputations.

The fresh proposal, under which comments of the states have been sought by January 25, has prompted another angry letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the Prime Minister. “The Central government has further accentuated its stand, proposing yet another revised draft, taking the matter to further non-federal extremes. I find the revised amendment proposal more draconian than the former, and indeed it is very grain is against the foundations of our great federal policy and base structure of India’s constitutional scheme,” the CM has written in her letter today to the Prime Minister.

The moot point of this further revised draft amendment proposal is that an officer, whom the Central Government may choose to take out one officer of the State to any part of the country without taking her/his consent and without the agreement of the State Government under whom he is serving, may now stand released from his current assignment forthwith, the CM has written in her letter. “The power proposed to be usurped by the Central government in resorting to over-centralization of powers is going to destroy the morale and freedom of All-India Service officers and completely render them and all the state governments at the mercy of the Central government,” the CM says.

She further writes it will create “fear psychosis” amongst officers which will affect their performance, she has written and requested Prime Minister not to take such measures which will “damage mutual accommodation between Centre and State.” The CM has said this step will weaken “steel frame “ of India. Sources say Mamata Bannerjee might talk to other Non-BJP Chief Ministers on this issue and raise a common banner of revolt against the Centre on this.

The earlier proposal of the Centre also stands retained in the fresh proposal, by which states and centre will decide on the number of officers to be sent on central deputation and in case of any disagreement, the matter will be decided by the Central or state governments or the state governments will give effect to the centre’s decision in a specified time-frame.

