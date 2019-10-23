Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kejriwal Lauds Centre's Move to Grant Ownership Rights to 40 Lakh People in Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the road map for the authorisation was based on a proposal sent by the Delhi government in July and that the Centre should start the process immediately.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
Kejriwal Lauds Centre's Move to Grant Ownership Rights to 40 Lakh People in Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies
File photo of Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

New Delhi: Welcoming the Union Cabinet's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the road map for it was based on a proposal sent by the Delhi government in July and that the Centre should start the process immediately.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the Centre has taken an important decision on the long-pending demand of Delhiities.

"The Union Cabinet has prepared road map based on our proposal sent in July. We want the central government to start the process immediately. There should be no further delay," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government had suggested that colonies on the land of the Archaeological Survey of India should be exempted.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The move will benefit 40 lakh people.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

