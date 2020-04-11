Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Centre Should Come up with 'Food for Work' Scheme for Poor: Rajasthan CM Urges PM Modi

While participating in the video conference of chief ministers of various states with the Prime Minister, Gehlot said that the decision on the extension of the lockdown should be taken after taking all the states into confidence.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Should Come up with 'Food for Work' Scheme for Poor: Rajasthan CM Urges PM Modi
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should come up with a 'Food for Work' scheme as a social safety net for the poor in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

While participating in the video conference of chief ministers of various states with the Prime Minister, Gehlot said that the decision on the extension of the lockdown should be taken after taking all the states into confidence.

The CM pointed out that the ongoing lockdown poses a threat to the livelihood of the ragpickers, hawkers/rickshaw pullers, nomads and other helpless people. In such a situation, the Centre should consider revamping a scheme on the lines of 'Food for Work'. Food grains are available in bulk with the central government for the operation of such a scheme, he said in a statement.

Gehlot said that the proposed scheme was earlier introduced during a famine-drought under the tenure of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 and proved to be very popular and successful.

Gehlot said that the Rajasthan government has provided an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2,500 to more than 31 lakh families of the poorer sections who do not come under the purview of social security pensions.

The Centre should also devise a similar scheme of ex-gratia payment for this category of people so that they can get financial support, he said.

The CM suggested the Centre give concessions in central GST and incentive packages for industries. He requested permission for the state to increase the borrowing capacity and increase fiscal deficit limit mentioned in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act to 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). He called for making available Rs 1 lakh crore grant to the state governments at the earliest.

After listing out various steps taken by the state government during the ongoing lockdown, the CM emphasised on taking a collective decision by looking to the situation of the individual states and taking the respective state governments into confidence.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,254,493

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,755,402

    +56,567

  • Cured/Discharged

    393,934

     

  • Total DEATHS

    106,975

    +4,291
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres