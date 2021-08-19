Centre Should Recognise Taliban in Afghanistan: Ex-Minister Maulana Masood Madani

Just days after the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, former minister Maulana Masood Madani said that the Islamist group had changed, adding the Indian government should recognise them as the legitimate leadership of their country.

Speaking to a News18 correspondent in Deoband, the former minister stated, “Whatever happened at Kabul airport was the responsibility of the US since they were in control of the airport. Pictures of the chaos coming out of the nation are a matter of security and we have to understand this because people who are against the group are spreading fake propaganda against them.”

While blaming the Kabul airport chaos on the US, the Minister said, “US troops are in charge of the airport, so the chaos and stampede at the airport on Monday was America’s responsibility, adding the people were also killed by US troops who fired to disperse the crowd.”

Last time between 1996 and 2001, under the leadership of Mullah Mohammed Omar, the Taliban enforced a very strict version of Sharia law across Afghanistan. However, this time, they appear to have made some changes to their approach. “The group has even assured the people who supported the US in the 2001 war that there won’t be any revenge on them. Besides, the Taliban says that Afghan women will have the freedom to work in banks and media houses just like before but have to wear hijab for security," the former minister said.

Before this, on August 18, BJP leader Rajesh Singhal filed a complaint against Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq. Shafiqur was charged under sedition charges for allegedly comparing the struggle of freedom fighters during India’s independence with the Taliban takeover of war-torn country Afghanistan.

