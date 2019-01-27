Centre Should Take Initiative on Ram Temple Issue, Says Ramdev as SC Delays Hearing

Soon after the Supreme Court deferred January 29 hearing of the Ayodhya case, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that the Centre should take a decision on the construction of the Ram temple.“There aren't many possibilities of a quick judgement by the court. So, I think the government should take an initiative,” Ramdev was quoted as saying by the ANI.A new five-judge bench headed by CJI Gogoi was was scheduled to hear the Ram temple case on January 29. But the court announced delay on Sunday, citing ‘non-availability’ of Justice SA Bobde.On Friday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the Supreme Court should hand the Ayodhya case to his government and he would resolve it within 24 hours.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.