Centre Slashes Covid-19 Booster Dose Gap from 9 Months to 6 Amid Concerns Over New Strains

The Central government has decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to six months for all adults. Earlier, the time interval between the second vaccine shot and the precaution dose was nine months.

The health ministry said, “in view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, Standing Technical Sub Committee (STSC) of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from the existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks. This has also been endorsed by NTAGI.”

#BREAKING : Booster dose/precautionary dose gap revised from 9 months to 6 months : @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/swT1yO8zGI — Himani Chandna (@ChandnaHimani) July 6, 2022

According to a notice issued by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, slow uptake of the booster dose, looming threat of expiry of vaccine stock and concerns regarding new strains of Covid-19 werre cited for the changes in the country’s vaccine schedule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.