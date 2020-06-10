Centre-state Coordination Gap Led to Migrant Crisis: Social Activist Patkar

Social activist Medha Patkar has said the migrant crisis erupted during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country due to lack of coordination between the central and state governments.

Talking to reporters in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, she said the central government did not make the required arrangements for food and transportation of migrant labourers.

But, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government arranged state transport buses which helped several migrants



reach their native places, Patkar said.

"I think the migrant crisis erupted due to lack of coordination between the Union and state governments. Now, the government should make transportation free for migrant labourers to ease their problems," she said.

She demanded that migrant labourers be provided employment and food free of cost at their native places, and the poor and needy across the country be given Rs 10,000. Patkar said they have already been protesting against



the changes proposed in labour laws in the wake the COVID-19 crisis.