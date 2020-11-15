Centre Steps in to Help Delhi Control Covid-19 Spread, Shah Announces Multiple Measures

Stepping in to control the worsening Covid situation in Delhi once again, Home Minister Amit Shah has announced multiple measures to spruce up medical infrastructure in the city-state.

In a series of tweets, Shah announced doubling of RT-PCR tests, increasing ICU beds at the DRDO Covid hospital and better monitoring of those in home isolation so that they can be shifted to hospitals before their situation worsens. But most importantly, he has asked central paramilitary forces to pitch in with doctors and paramedical staff to help address the shortage of doctors in the city.

8) केंद्रीय सशक्त पुलिस बलों ने कोरोना से लड़ने में देश और दिल्ली की जनता का बहुत सहयोग किया है।मोदी सरकार ने दिल्ली में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की कमी को देखते हुए CAPF से अतिरिक्‍त डॉक्टर और पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ देने का निर्णय किया है, उन्हें शीघ्र ही एयरलिफ्ट करके दिल्ली लाया जायेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

A CRPF officer told News18 that the message has already been sent to medical directorate to compile a list of doctors and paramedics who can be spared for Delhi Covid duty. "Roughly 20 doctors and 50 paramedical staff are being sent with immediate effect," said the officer.

The Border Security Force medical corps is also compiling a similar list. The ITBP, which has the maximum experience of handling Covid patients -- first the Wuhan evacuees and then operating a full-fledged Covid hospital in South Delhi -- has also been asked to provide more support in the Covid fight.

Shah tweeted that the 10,000-bed hospital in Chhatarpur will be strengthened with more beds with oxygen support.

4) ऑक्‍सीजन की सुविधा वाले बेडों की उपलब्धता बढ़ाने के उद्देश्‍य से छतरपुर के 10,000बेड वाले कोविड सेंटर को और सशक्त किया जाएगा।5) MCD के कुछ चिन्हित अस्‍पतालों को हल्‍के-फुल्‍के लक्षण वाले कोविड-19 रोगियों के उपचार के लिए डेडिकेटेड अस्‍पतालों के रूप में परिवर्तित किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

MCD hospitals have also been asked to identify those which can be converted into dedicated Covid hospitals for treatment of people with minor symptoms.

Officials said in spite of the rising numbers, the possibility of bringing back lockdown was not discussed in the meeting. However, a decision was taken to undertake a Covid awareness drive. Sources told News18 that Delhi Police Commissioner had reported to MHA that people were not wearing masks in many areas and that penalty was also not proving to be a deterrent in such cases.

A committee headed by Niti Ayog's Dr VK Paul, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and DG ICMR has also been asked to submit a report on plasma donation and plasma therapy protocol.