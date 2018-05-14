English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Centre Submits Draft Cauvery Management Scheme in Supreme Court
A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, took on record the draft scheme submitted by the Union Water Resource secretary and said it would peruse it.
File photo of Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday submitted the draft Cauvery management scheme before the Supreme Court for its perusal and approval to ensure smooth distribution of water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
