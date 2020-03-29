Take the pledge to vote

Centre Suspends 2 Delhi Govt Officers, Showcauses 2 Others Over 'Lapses' During National Lockdown

A Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers who have been suspended with immediate effect are Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance), who also holds the post of Divisional Commissioner.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
Centre Suspends 2 Delhi Govt Officers, Showcauses 2 Others Over 'Lapses' During National Lockdown
A policeman checks the papers of a driver during a lockdown amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and served showcause notices on two others for "serious lapses" in duty during the ongoing lockdown.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers who have been suspended with immediate effect are Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance), who also holds the post of Divisional Commissioner.

The two officers who have been served with showcause notices are Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) and SDM (Seelampur).

The Central government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the four officers of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for dereliction of duty regarding containment of the spread of COVID-19, the spokesperson said.

It has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that the officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Management Act 2005, regarding containment of spread of COVID-19, have prima facie failed to do so, the spokesperson added.

The Union Home Secretary is the Chairperson, National Executive Committee.

"These officers have failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COVID-19.

"Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officers," the spokesperson said.

The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

The immediate cause of the action is not immediately known.

There has been a large scale exodus of migrant workers from Delhi after the announcement of the lockdown.

