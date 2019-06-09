Centre Tells Odisha to Send List of Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme
Though the PM-Kisan scheme was launched by the Centre on February 24 this year, the state government has so far sent a list of only 12,45,000 farmers to the Centre.
Representative Image
Bhubaneswar: The Centre has set July 31 as the deadline for Odisha government to send the list of farmers to avail benefits of the PM-Kisan scheme, according to state Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.
He, however, said that there was no clarity on inclusion of large farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.
"The Centre has sought the list of farmers from Odisha by July 31. They have decided to include 46 lakh small and marginal farmers from the state in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) scheme as per the 2011 Agriculture census," the minister said on Friday.
Though the PM-Kisan scheme was launched by the Centre on February 24 this year, the state government has so far sent a list of only 12,45,000 farmers to the Centre. Of them, 9,36,139 have so far received the first installment of Rs 2,000 as financial assistance under the PM Kisan scheme.
The money could not be transferred to the bank accounts of remaining farmers due to lack of Aadhaar-linking and other reasons, sources said.
About 50 lakh farmers, on the other hand have received the financial assistance of Rs 5,000 (first installment) under Odisha government's Kalia scheme.
While a farm household is entitled to get Rs 10,000 per year for two crops (Kharif and Rabi) under the state government's Kalia scheme, a beneficiary under PM-Kisan is entitled to get Rs 6,000 in three installments a year.
Odisha BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty criticised the state government for not sending the list of farmers to the Centre.
"The BJD government is scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and therefore didn't send the list of farmers to Centre. As the elections are now over, they should rise above politics and send the list for the welfare of farmers," Mohanty said.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza Tell Their Tales of Struggle in Netflix's Leila and ZEE5's Kaafir
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s