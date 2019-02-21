English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre to Carry Out pan-India Survey to Gauge Public Perception on Police Services
It is also expected to improve the access to the justice and increased or appropriate resource allocation for police in a systematic manner, a Home Ministry official said.
Image for representation. (Twitter photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry will carry out a pan-India survey to assess public perception on citizen centric police services like women safety and reporting of crimes, officials said on Thursday.
The survey will commence next month and cover a representative sample of 1.2 lakh households spread over 173 districts across the country, based on the National Sample Survey framework.
All the states and the Union Territories would be included in this survey and it will be completed in nine months, a Home Ministry official said.
The survey is aimed to understand public perception about police, gauge the level of non-reporting of crimes or incidents to police, the position on ground relating to crime reporting and recording, timeliness and quality of police response and action and experience about women and children's safety.
The outcome of the survey is expected to bring out useful suggestions for stakeholders in formulating and implementing appropriate policy responses and changes in the functioning of police at the cutting edge and for improving crime prevention and investigation, transformation in community policing.
It is also expected to improve the access to the justice and increased or appropriate resource allocation for police in a systematic manner, the official said.
From time-to-time, several initiatives have been taken by the central government, aimed at facilitating and supplementing the efforts of state governments and the Union Territories in providing citizen-centric police services.
A globally accepted way to assess the impact or outcomes of such endeavours is through a holistic analysis of services rendered to the public, through public perception surveys conducted by professional and independent agencies.
Such surveys are globally tested tools for improving service delivery in policing and enhancing public satisfaction.
With the above aim and to further strengthen the good governance practices in the working of police, the Home Ministry has commissioned the Bureau of Police Research and Development to conduct this pan-India survey called the 'All India Citizens Survey of Police Services, another official said.
The survey will be conducted through the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi.
The states and the UTs have been requested to extend full cooperation to the conduct of the survey, and to adopt this good practice and prepare their police for undertaking such surveys on their own in the future, the official said.
The survey will commence next month and cover a representative sample of 1.2 lakh households spread over 173 districts across the country, based on the National Sample Survey framework.
All the states and the Union Territories would be included in this survey and it will be completed in nine months, a Home Ministry official said.
The survey is aimed to understand public perception about police, gauge the level of non-reporting of crimes or incidents to police, the position on ground relating to crime reporting and recording, timeliness and quality of police response and action and experience about women and children's safety.
The outcome of the survey is expected to bring out useful suggestions for stakeholders in formulating and implementing appropriate policy responses and changes in the functioning of police at the cutting edge and for improving crime prevention and investigation, transformation in community policing.
It is also expected to improve the access to the justice and increased or appropriate resource allocation for police in a systematic manner, the official said.
From time-to-time, several initiatives have been taken by the central government, aimed at facilitating and supplementing the efforts of state governments and the Union Territories in providing citizen-centric police services.
A globally accepted way to assess the impact or outcomes of such endeavours is through a holistic analysis of services rendered to the public, through public perception surveys conducted by professional and independent agencies.
Such surveys are globally tested tools for improving service delivery in policing and enhancing public satisfaction.
With the above aim and to further strengthen the good governance practices in the working of police, the Home Ministry has commissioned the Bureau of Police Research and Development to conduct this pan-India survey called the 'All India Citizens Survey of Police Services, another official said.
The survey will be conducted through the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi.
The states and the UTs have been requested to extend full cooperation to the conduct of the survey, and to adopt this good practice and prepare their police for undertaking such surveys on their own in the future, the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
- Fissures in BCCI on Sending Letter to ICC Urging Pakistan Ban from World Cup
- Shiny Crumb, Horselings: Physicist's Brain Freeze Moment Has Twitter Recalling Its Own Word Salads
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results