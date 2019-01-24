English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre to Celebrate National Girl Child Day and Fourth Anniversary of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Scheme Today
The Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated the day in 2008.
File photo of women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre will celebrate the 12th National Girl Child Day with events scheduled to take place across the country. Incidentally, Thursday also marks the fourth anniversary of the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programmes.
Celebrations for the events began on January 21 and awareness programmes on health and hygiene were held around several district, mandal and village levels. The theme for this year is ‘Empowering the Girl Child for a Better Tomorrow’.
The Ministry led by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, has planned a programme at Pravasi Bharti Kendra, in Delhi’s Chankyapuri.
Thursday’s celebration will take place amid criticism of the Centre’s fund utilisation under the BBBP scheme as data revealed that more than 56% pf the funds allocated under the scheme in 2014 and 2015 were utilised in media-related activities.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Celebrations for the events began on January 21 and awareness programmes on health and hygiene were held around several district, mandal and village levels. The theme for this year is ‘Empowering the Girl Child for a Better Tomorrow’.
The Ministry led by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, has planned a programme at Pravasi Bharti Kendra, in Delhi’s Chankyapuri.
Thursday’s celebration will take place amid criticism of the Centre’s fund utilisation under the BBBP scheme as data revealed that more than 56% pf the funds allocated under the scheme in 2014 and 2015 were utilised in media-related activities.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix App on iPhone Now Allows Users to Share Movies And TV Shows They Are Watching as Instagram Stories
- Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Kangana Ranaut Denies Apologising to Karni Sena, Says They Should Not Play Their Ego Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results