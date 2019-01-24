Centre to Celebrate National Girl Child Day and Fourth Anniversary of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Scheme Today

The Centre will celebrate the 12th National Girl Child Day with events scheduled to take place across the country. Incidentally, Thursday also marks the fourth anniversary of the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programmes.Celebrations for the events began on January 21 and awareness programmes on health and hygiene were held around several district, mandal and village levels. The theme for this year is ‘Empowering the Girl Child for a Better Tomorrow’.The Ministry led by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, has planned a programme at Pravasi Bharti Kendra, in Delhi’s Chankyapuri.Thursday’s celebration will take place amid criticism of the Centre’s fund utilisation under the BBBP scheme as data revealed that more than 56% pf the funds allocated under the scheme in 2014 and 2015 were utilised in media-related activities.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.