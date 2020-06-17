After Border Escalation, Centre to Tell BSNL Not to Use Chinese Equipment for 4G Upgrade, Say Govt Sources

The Department of Telecom has firmly decided to tell state-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) not to use Chinese equipment in the upgradation of its 4G faculties, which is the part of its rehabilitation package. Government sources said the department has been asked to rework the tender in this regard.

The department is also actively considering taking steps to ask private mobile service operators to speedily reduce their dependence on China-made equipment.

The network security of equipment made by Chinese companies are always raising questions about security, added the sources.

The move came in the aftermath of violent clashes on Monday night between the armies of India and China, which left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead in Ladakh's Galwan valley. This was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (retired) had last year said it was time India replaced foreign hardware, particularly from critical infrastructure, and had said that BSNL has 60% Chinese dependency. "I think it's time that we need to move towards greater indigenisation, and the government has a policy that preference be given to indigenous products in IT. But I think this policy needs much greater strengthening," he had said.

