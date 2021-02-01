Centre to Launch Jal Jeevan Mission to Provide Tap Water Connections in Urban Areas, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the Jal Jeevan Mission (urban) will be launched with an aim to provide tap water connections to 2.86 crore households. The ambitious mission will be implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crore. ”The Jal Jeevan Mission (urban) will be launched. It aims at universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities.

It will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of 2,87,000 crores,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech. Launched in 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission (rural) aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024. Three crore tap water connections have been provided under this so far.