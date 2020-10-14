News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Centre to Provide Help to Rain-hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Says Home Minister

Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following incessant rainfall that lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rains and the central government will provide all possible help to the two states.

"MHA is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rainfalls. Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected," Shah tweeted.


