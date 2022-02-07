Centre to Release Postal Stamp in Honour of Lata Mangeshkar, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre will launch a postage stamp in honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.

The stamp will be released as a commemorative stamp, said Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, speaking at the India Today Budget Round Table.

Commemorative stamps are printed in limited quantities and are available only at the Philatelic Bureaux and counters or under the Philatelic Deposit Account Scheme.

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for Covid-19 and had been under treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was suffering from post-Covid complications and succumbed to it in the morning.

She was cremated on Sunday in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in Dadar with full state honours.

To mourn the demise of Mangeshkar, popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, the Centre has decided that a two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 and there will be no official entertainment in this period.

