Centre to Release Rs 1,751 Crore to Assam, Arunachal, Odisha, Telangana, UP for Disaster Relief

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved additional central assistance of Rs 1,751 crore to five states for the damage caused by floods and landslides due to the southwest monsoon in 2020. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh were the beneficiary states.

The committee has approved additional central assistance of Rs 1,751.05 crore to the five states from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), an MHA statement said. It said Rs 437.15 crore has been approved for Assam, Rs 75.86 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 320.94 crore to Odisha, Rs 245.96 crore to Telangana and Rs 386.06 crore to Uttar Pradesh.

For hailstorms during Rabi 2019-20, Rs 285.08 crore has also been approved for Uttar Pradesh, it said. While approving the additional central assistance, the home minister said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help the sisters and brothers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh who braved these natural disasters, the statement said.

In all the five states, the central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a memorandum from the affected state governments, it said. In addition, during 2020-21, till date, the central government has released Rs 19,036.43 crore to 28 states from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 4,409.71 crore to 11 states from the NDRF, it said.