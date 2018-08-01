GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Centre to Remove Leprosy as Grounds for Divorce

While Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stopped short of mentioning the exact instrument by which this will be done, he said the government was going to tackle the issue of leprosy being grounds for divorce.

Uday Singh Rana | News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
File photo of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
New Delhi: At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Central Government decided to remove leprosy as a grounds for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said that the decision was being taken to bring “dignity” to the lives of leprosy patients in India.

While the Union Minister stopped short of mentioning the exact instrument by which this will be done, he said the government was going to tackle the issue of leprosy being grounds for divorce.

He said he could not make details of the new law public before Parliament was apprised of the bill.

“In the past, we have seen that leprosy patients have been victimised. If you were a leprosy patient, divorce could be granted (to your spouse). We have taken a decision that was long overdue. We are going to grant dignity to leprosy patients. Since this bill has to first be presented in Parliament, we cannot reveal it at this stage. We will do so in the house,” Prasad said.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

