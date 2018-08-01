English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Centre to Remove Leprosy as Grounds for Divorce
While Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stopped short of mentioning the exact instrument by which this will be done, he said the government was going to tackle the issue of leprosy being grounds for divorce.
File photo of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Loading...
New Delhi: At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Central Government decided to remove leprosy as a grounds for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said that the decision was being taken to bring “dignity” to the lives of leprosy patients in India.
While the Union Minister stopped short of mentioning the exact instrument by which this will be done, he said the government was going to tackle the issue of leprosy being grounds for divorce.
He said he could not make details of the new law public before Parliament was apprised of the bill.
“In the past, we have seen that leprosy patients have been victimised. If you were a leprosy patient, divorce could be granted (to your spouse). We have taken a decision that was long overdue. We are going to grant dignity to leprosy patients. Since this bill has to first be presented in Parliament, we cannot reveal it at this stage. We will do so in the house,” Prasad said.
Also Watch
Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said that the decision was being taken to bring “dignity” to the lives of leprosy patients in India.
While the Union Minister stopped short of mentioning the exact instrument by which this will be done, he said the government was going to tackle the issue of leprosy being grounds for divorce.
He said he could not make details of the new law public before Parliament was apprised of the bill.
“In the past, we have seen that leprosy patients have been victimised. If you were a leprosy patient, divorce could be granted (to your spouse). We have taken a decision that was long overdue. We are going to grant dignity to leprosy patients. Since this bill has to first be presented in Parliament, we cannot reveal it at this stage. We will do so in the house,” Prasad said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- A Startup in Delhi Run by a Woman is Making Solo Travel Easy for Half the Population
- Researchers Have Found Who Wrote Beatles Song 'In My Life' Finally Ending the Paul McCartney vs John Lennon Fight
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- All Roads Will Lead to The Next iPhone at Apple Q3 Earnings Results
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...