Centre to Reopen Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre With 2,000 Beds Facility in Delhi as Virus Cases Surge

In a big relief to people in Delhi, the central government has decided to reopen Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid-19 Care Centre in the national capital’s Bhati Mines. The facility will be handled by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and nearly 2,000 beds will be made operational in next two to three days.

The ITBP and its special team of doctors and paramedics will help to treat Covid-19 patients here. Arrangement of food and other facilities will be given free of cost by Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

Keeping the infection fear in mind, each patient will be given a separate bed, chair, dustbin, toiletry kit, etc.

If reports are to be believed, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had directed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) earlier in the day to reopen the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid care hospital in Delhi.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, and 161 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 29.74 per cent. Around 20,159 people have recovered from the infection. There are a total of 74,941 active cases in the national capital and the death toll jumped to 12,121.

Last year, this care centre was converted into a Covid-19 quarantine facility with 10,000 beds and 1,000 beds had the oxygen facilities. It also had some giant TV screens so that Covid-19 patients don’t get bored during their quarantine period. The beds were made of cardboard and were biodegradable which were disposed later.

But the facility was closed this year in February by Union Home Ministry in view of “continuous decline” in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will on Monday meet at 11 am to discuss Covid-19 situation in the national capital. According to sources, the Delhi government is mulling to extend the weekend lockdown to weekdays as the national capital has witnessed a steep rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases.

