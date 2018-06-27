Centre to Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy for Institutes

In line with the Narendra Modi government’s minimum government, maximum governance policy, the ministry of human resource development has prepared a draft bill to set up a higher education commission in place of University Grants Commission (UGC).The ministry has promised to put out the details in public in a short while and has welcomed public suggestions by July 7 for the draft bill.The government has claimed the higher education commission will provide more autonomy to institutes, facilitate holistic growth, and provide greater opportunities to the Indian students at more affordable cost.This comes in wake up of speculation around the government allowing foreign investment in higher education sector.The move is likely to face political protest as the opposition has been alleging the government has reduced public funding in higher education sector and this will be seen as another step towards giving a free run to private sector.The ministry had been working on setting up Higher Education Empowerment Regulation Agency to set up new rules applicable by scrapping both AICTE and UGC.