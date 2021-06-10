Centre to Revise Vaccine Prices, In Talks with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech

The Centre is reportedly in talks with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech over a revision of Covid-19 vaccine prices, days after issuing fresh procurement guidelines.

Currently, the Union government is procuring Covishield and Covaxin at Rs 150. “The revised procurement price per dose is yet to be decided under the new system”, a senior government official told the Indian Express.

On Tuesday announced revised prices of Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals, fixing Covishield shot at Rs 780, Covaxin jab at Rs 1,410 and Rs 1145 per Sputnik V dose. The new price is according to the revised guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

The statement also showed the 5 per cent GST rates imposed on the vaccine doses: Rs 30 for Covishield, Rs 60 for Covaxin and Rs 47.40-47 for Sputnik V.

“The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre will provide free vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to all adults across all states from June 21.

The Centre will take over from states, which were supposed to be carrying out about 25% of the country’s vaccination work, and continue with its ongoing efforts targeting the 45+ population, and health care and front line workers. In other words, the central government will be responsible for 75% of India’s vaccination drive (more on this later) under an upcoming policy. It also means free vaccine for all adults, barring those opting to go to private hospitals.

“For citizens, the Indian government will allot free vaccines to states. Seventy-five per cent of the total vaccines produced by manufacturers will be bought by the Centre and sent to states,” Modi said.

