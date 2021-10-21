Centre to Send More Forces to J&K Amid Rise in Civilian Killings, Encounters With Terrorists

The central government has decided to move extra forces to Jammu and Kashmir amid targetted killings and encounters between security forces and terrorists.

According to sources, an official communication will be released soon to send about 25 companies of troops to Jammu and Kashmir to give security to civilians and help other forces to eliminate terrorists.

Sources have confirmed that in a high-level meeting, the decision was taken in view of the current situation. “Almost two dozen CRPF companies will be moving to Jammu and Kashmir from different parts of the country in view of the current situation. Soon, an official communication will be released to move these troops," sources in the government told News 18.

Sources also said that arrangements for the accommodation, transportation etc have already begun. The process of informing companies who will be going to J&K has also started.

“The step was decided in a high-level meeting. Arrangements will be made soon and after that, an official communication will be released in a few days," the official claimed.

DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh is already in Jammu and Kashmir monitoring operations and the situation along with other top officials of the biggest paramilitary force.

It is expected that the DG would remain there till Home Minister Amit Shah reaches J&K for his visit from October 23-25.

On Wednesday, two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dragad area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. Meanwhile, the Indian Army’s longest operation in the last 10 years is going on in Mandher sector.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a total of 15 terrorists have been eliminated in the last two weeks, while 11 civilians — mostly non-locals — have been killed in the past 15 days.

