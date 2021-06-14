Centre to Set Up 50, 100-Bed Modular Hospitals that Can be Moved Within a Week to Boost Infra: Report

The Centre is planning to set up 50 innovative modular hospitals across the country in the next two-three months.

According to a report by Times of India, these modular hospitals will be built adjacent to an existing hospital building as an extension of operational infrastructure. A 100- bed modular hospital with a dedicated zone of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) can be set up at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 3 crore in three weeks and made fully operational in 6-7 weeks.

The first batch of 100-bed modular hospitals will be commissioned in Bilaspur, Amravati, Pune and Jalna and Mohali, along with a 20-bed hospital in Raipur. Bengaluru will have one each of 20, 50, and 100 beds in the first phase.

These hospitals can last around 25 years. They can also be dismantled and moved anywhere in less than a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days.

“The Government of India itself will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments," PM Modi announced.

The Prime Minister hit out at opposition states for indulging in ‘vaccine politics’. “In the midst of decreasing coronavirus cases in the country, different suggestions started coming before the central government, different demands started being made," Modi said, referring to demands of decentralisation of the vaccine process by various state governments.

After two consecutive weeks of decline in Covid-19 deaths, India registered a 19 percent rise in the week ending on Sunday. However, the rise was mainly driven by the 12,573 backlog deaths added to the toll. The deaths in the seven days constituted half of 25,000 deaths recorded during the last seven days, making the week’s fatalities highest in the three weeks, Times of India reported.

