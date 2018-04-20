Centre to Take Over Dawood Ibrahim’s Properties as SC Dismisses Appeal by Don’s Mother, Sister

Twenty years on, at least seven properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s late mother and sister in Mumbai shall be acquired by the central government.The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed appeals filed by Dawood’s mother Amina Bi Kaskar and sister Hasina Parker against the orders of confiscation.A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre junked the appeals, which were now being argued through the legal heirs and other relatives of the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind.The court order will allow the central government to forfeit at least seven prime properties, including some flats, in Mumbai’s Nagpada.The bench was hearing the matter challenging the move initiated by the Centre following the 1993 Mumbai blasts to confiscate their ill-gotten properties, including flats in Mumbai.The Smugglers And Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture Of Property) Act (SAFEMA) tribunal had in 1998 and the Delhi High Court in 2012 upheld the seizure move.Justifying the order of attachment passed in 1998, the Ministry of Finance has maintained in its affidavit that relatives of the fugitive were covered under the relevant provisions of the Smugglers And Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture Of Property) Act (SAFEMA). This Act provides for forfeiture of ill-gotten properties of smugglers, foreign exchange manipulators and their kith and kin.As per the ministry, the prime properties in Mumbai’s Nagpada belonged to Dawood but his mother Amina Bi Kaskar (now dead) and his sister Hasina Ibrahim Parkar were in possession of it and hence the law shall require their forfeiture.