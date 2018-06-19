English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Centre to Withdraw Petition Against Compensation to Sikhs Arrested During Operation Blue Star
The compensation was to be borne by the Centre and the Punjab government in equal measure, but the central government has been opposing this for long.
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
Chandigarh: Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that the Centre will withdraw its petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against a decision taken by an Amritsar court last year to provide compensation to 40 Sikhs arrested from the Golden Temple complex following Operation Blue Star.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “In 1984, when the Congress attacked the Darbar Sahib, there were many pilgrims who had come to pay obeisance, but the then government arrested them and put them behind bars for five long years. They moved the court, which directed the government to compensate them.”
The compensation was to be borne by the Centre and the Punjab government in equal measure, but the central government has been opposing this for long.
She added, “Now, Rajnath Singh has assured us that the appeal filed against this verdict will be withdrawn and the compensation will be provided to the detenues.”
Claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had hatched a conspiracy to attack the Golden Temple, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “The de-classified documents regarding Operation Bluestar in the UK reveal that Indira Gandhi was planning to carry out an attack on the Golden Temple for two years. She had also written a letter to then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The Congress had stooped too low to win an election by attacking the Darbar Sahib.”
“We have asked the Union Home Minster to procure those de-classified documents from Britain and make them public here in India,” she added.
Also Watch
Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “In 1984, when the Congress attacked the Darbar Sahib, there were many pilgrims who had come to pay obeisance, but the then government arrested them and put them behind bars for five long years. They moved the court, which directed the government to compensate them.”
The compensation was to be borne by the Centre and the Punjab government in equal measure, but the central government has been opposing this for long.
She added, “Now, Rajnath Singh has assured us that the appeal filed against this verdict will be withdrawn and the compensation will be provided to the detenues.”
Claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had hatched a conspiracy to attack the Golden Temple, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “The de-classified documents regarding Operation Bluestar in the UK reveal that Indira Gandhi was planning to carry out an attack on the Golden Temple for two years. She had also written a letter to then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The Congress had stooped too low to win an election by attacking the Darbar Sahib.”
“We have asked the Union Home Minster to procure those de-classified documents from Britain and make them public here in India,” she added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'