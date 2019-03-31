English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Turns Down West Bengal Govt Plea to Retain Central Forces in Maoist Hit Region
The home ministry, about a fortnight ago, had informed the state government of its decision to pull out the 35 companies of central forces and deploy them on election duty in other parts of West Bengal.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs has turned down a plea of Mamata Banerjee government to retain 35 companies of central forces posted in once Maoist-dominated Jangalmahal region in south Bengal, a senior state government official said on Sunday.
The state government has then written to the ministry to reconsider the decision stating that the move might re-ignite Maoist problems in the region, he said.
The forested areas of West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts in the southern part of the state forms Jangalmahal. The areas which share border with Jharkhand were once affected by Maoist insurgency.
"A second letter has been sent to the Home Ministry a couple of days ago requesting it to retain the forces in Jangalmahal. A special mention has been made in the letter that withdrawal of the forces may re-ignite the Maoist problem in the area which has borders with Jharkhand. We are waiting for a reply from the ministry," the IAS officer said.
The ministry, about a fortnight ago, had informed the state government of its decision to pull out the 35 companies of central forces and deploy them on election duty in other parts of West Bengal.
"We had written to the home ministry opposing the decision citing intelligence reports on the Maoists trying to regroup in the Jangalmahal area. We also have cited reports about visits of Maoist leaders from Jharkhand," he said.
The state government has then written to the ministry to reconsider the decision stating that the move might re-ignite Maoist problems in the region, he said.
The forested areas of West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts in the southern part of the state forms Jangalmahal. The areas which share border with Jharkhand were once affected by Maoist insurgency.
"A second letter has been sent to the Home Ministry a couple of days ago requesting it to retain the forces in Jangalmahal. A special mention has been made in the letter that withdrawal of the forces may re-ignite the Maoist problem in the area which has borders with Jharkhand. We are waiting for a reply from the ministry," the IAS officer said.
The ministry, about a fortnight ago, had informed the state government of its decision to pull out the 35 companies of central forces and deploy them on election duty in other parts of West Bengal.
"We had written to the home ministry opposing the decision citing intelligence reports on the Maoists trying to regroup in the Jangalmahal area. We also have cited reports about visits of Maoist leaders from Jharkhand," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Launches First Ever Electric 'Tuk Tuk'
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch as It's Hard to See Those Things Again
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
- Facebook Admits That They May Have Deleted Some of Mark Zuckerberg's Posts, Insist Its a Mistake
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results