Centre Tweaks CDS Appointment Rules; Serving, Retired 3-Star Officers Now Eligible

The defence ministry issued on Tuesday a notification to amend regulations of three armed forces related to the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). According to the new guideline, the serving Lieutenant General equivalent or General equivalent can be considered for the post of CDS.

Those who have retired in the rank of Lieutenant General or General but have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment will also be considered for the post.

Identical notifications were issued under the Army Act 1950 and the Navy Act 1957. The tenure of three service chiefs is three years of service or when they turn 62, whichever is earlier.

In effect, the retired Chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force are unlikely to be considered for the post of the CDS as the age to become eligible for the post has been put at 62 years.

The CDS is the single point of contact for the government to give military advice, and has other responsibilities such as presiding over planned theatre of command. Another key mandate of the CDS was to facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of theatre commands.

The post of CDS has been lying vacant since the death of General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash. On January 1 2020, Gen Rawat took charge as India’s first CDS with a mandate to bring convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country’s overall military prowess.

Gen Rawat was killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8, 2021 along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence personnel. A tri-services inquiry submitted its report to defence minister Rajnath Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.