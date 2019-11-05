Take the pledge to vote

Centre 'Unhappy' With Cops' Protests, Delhi Police Top Brass Shakeup Expected Soon

Since the police comes under essential services, the duty of such personnel is to render their service irrespective of the conditions. Police protect the law and hence they have the bigger onus, an official said.

Updated:November 5, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre seems to be unhappy over the manner in which the protest was held by Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday in violation of service conduct even though it is sympathetic to their grievances, officials said.

The view emerging in the central government in the wake of police protests after the lawyers-police clash is that the Delhi Police leadership failed to live up to the occasion to control the situation, leading to adverse public perception, they said, adding a shakeup in the top brass of the force is expected soon.

"There may be genuine grievances of the police but they have to be raised through proper channel. We can't allow a disciplined force to develop a mob mentality," a senior official explained.

Since the police comes under essential services, the duty of such personnel is to render their service irrespective of the conditions. Police protect the law and hence they have the bigger onus, the official said, referring to similar protests staged in Uttar Pradesh by police in 1973, which were eventually curbed.

On the other hand, lawyers are officers of the court and have to maintain professional conduct and they too can't develop mob mentality, another official said, referring to the lawyers allegedly involved in violence at Tis Hazari court.

There is a possibility of taking action against those who violated the law and rules on both sides — lawyers and policemen, the official said.

The officials in the central government hoped that tempers on both sides will cool down soon and the situation will become normal.

