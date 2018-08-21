Centre Unlikely to Accept UAE's Rs 700 Crore Flood Relief Offer for Kerala

The government is unlikely to accept any foreign financial assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala, official sources said on Tuesday, which would rule out UAE's generous aid offer of Rs 700 crore for the state.Officials said government has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation. However, the final decision will be taken by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), they added. The MEA also said that it hasn't got any offer or proposal yet.The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had on Tuesday offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore) as financial assistance for flood relief operation in Kerala.Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, called up Prime Minister Modi and made the offer for assistance, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram.Around three million Indians live and work in the UAE out of which 80 per cent are from Kerala. The government of Maldives has also decided to donate USD 50,000 (Rs 35 lakh) for flood affected people in Kerala. It is understood that the UN is also offering some assistance for Kerala.However, sources said India is unlikely to accept the assistance.The floods in Kerala, worst in a century, have claimed lives of 231 people in the last 10 days besides rendering over 14 lakh people homeless.Kerala has sought a Rs 2,600 crore special package from the Centre as it stares at a massive rebuilding exercise. The central government has so far released Rs 600 crore. The chief minister had earlier said the state had suffered damages of about Rs 20,000 crore.The ministry of home affairs had on Monday declared the floods a "severe calamity" and clarified that there is no provision to declare any calamity as national calamity under the Disaster Management Act.Though rains have eased over the last two days, vast swathes of land remain under a seemingly endless sheet of water in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam districts.Facing a daunting task, the state government also asked the Centre to enhance its borrowing limit and sought permission to impose a 10 per cent cess on GST to mobilise funds for rebuilding Kerala.