Centre vs Mamata LIVE: Jaitley Calls CM's Dharna a Drama to be Oppn's PM Face; SC to Hear CBI Plea Today

The Supreme Court will today hear applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case by the Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI alleged that it has moved the application as an extraordinary situation has arisen in which the top police officials of the West Bengal Police are sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, union minister Arun Jaitley has slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her “disproportionate” response to CBI’s action against Kolkata’s police commissioner and claimed it was a strategy to defocus from other opposition aspirants for the highest office and to project herself as the nucleus of India’s opposition. Calling the opposition a “Kleptocrat’s Club”, he said in a scathing blog post that all those in Opposition who aspire to be in power are today being investigated, prosecuted and in some cases have also been convicted for crimes of corruption.
Feb 5, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on West Bengal CM's dharna over CBI issue says, “We're all together to save this country and protect democracy. There's attack on democratic institutions. A month before elections, they went to Commissioner of Police and harassed him. It's totally undemocratic.
Direct assault on Federalism: Jaitley slams Mamata | Union minister Arun Jaitley in a blog post asked, "Can a state government prevent the Income-tax department from collecting taxes in a State? Can another State Government prevent the NIA from proceeding to arrest a Terrorist located in the State? Can the Enforcement Directorate be prevented from investigating or arresting a smuggler or money-launderer physically located in a State? Obviously the answer is No. If any of these is visible, it would be a case of a State assaulting Federalism. The prevention of a Central investigating agency discharging a function given to it by the Supreme Court is a direct assault on Federalism."
Feb 5, 2019 8:23 am (IST)
Mamata aims to defocus from Oppn to project herself as PM: Jaitley | Slamming Mamata Banerjee for the sit-in protest, Union minister Arun Jaitley in a post questioned, "What is the strategy behind Chief Minister’s disgraceful and disproportionate reaction? What is her strategy in inviting all other leaders belonging to every opposition to join her on the Dharna? It would be a gross error to assume that she did this because of a routine investigation involving a Police Officer. She did it to defocus from other opposition aspirants for the highest office and to project herself as the nucleus of India’s opposition."
Feb 5, 2019 8:19 am (IST)
Kleptocrat's club aspires to capture the reign of India: Jaitley | Union minister Arun Jaitley said, “Mamata Banerjee’s disproportionate over-reaction to the CBI wanting to interrogate the Kolkata Police Chief has flagged several issues for a public discourse. The most important being that a Kleptocrat’s Club now aspires to capture the reigns of India.
Feb 5, 2019 8:03 am (IST)
HC to hear Kolkata police plea against CBI raid today | The Kolkata Police moved Calcutta High Court against the CBI action on Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The plea sought urgent hearing on Monday. However, the court said that the matter wasn't urgent and will be heard today.
Feb 5, 2019 7:40 am (IST)
Visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3.
The entire argument of the Mamata Banerjee government hinges on the fact that CBI officials did not have a search warrant before they went to question the commissioner of Kolkata Police.
Feb 5, 2019 7:27 am (IST)
Mamata's protest is Modiji's pre-election gift: Kanimozhi | As the protest enters third day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in protest against CBI’s bid to question Kolkata Police chief in chit fund scams was joined by Opposition leaders TejashwiYadav and Kanimozhi on Monday to lend support. Speaking in support of Banerjee, DMK leader Kanimozhi said that the Bengal CM has once again made sure that the country stops and turns back to look at her. "I would say that this episode was Modiji's pre-election gift to Mamata Banerjee as the BJP has realised after January 19 rally that they won't return to power after Lok Sabha polls," she said.
Feb 5, 2019 7:23 am (IST)
Three CJI-led bench to hear CBI plea against Kolkata police today | The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case by the Kolkata Police commissioner. The CBI alleged that it has moved the application as an extraordinary situation has arisen in which the top police officials of the West Bengal Police are sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.
Feb 4, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)
West Bengal Congress Announces Protest Rally | West Bengal Congress to hold a protest rally on February 6 demanding immediate conclusion in the investigation of Saradha, Rose Valley and other Chit fund cases and the immediate arrest of the accused in Narada case, ANI reported.
Feb 4, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
Voicing support to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader Kanimozhi has said that Mamata has once again made sure that the country stops in its tracks, turns back and looks at her. She also took a swipe at PM Modi saying that the last minute budget was an attempt to fool the people.
Feb 4, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)
In a scathing attack on PM Modi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the BJP is harassing her just before elections. "You are the Prime Minister and you should be aware of your position. You should not bad mouth me, my party and other opposition leader," Mamata said.
Feb 4, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Batting for Opposition unity against Modi government, protesting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that all regional parties, including the Congress, should work together.
Feb 4, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the stage where she has been sitting on 'Save the Constitution' dharna since 9pm yesterday over CBI issue, ANI reported.
Feb 4, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi arrive at Kolkata Airport to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Tejashwi, Kanimozhi Arrive in Kolkata | Tejashwi Yadav and Kanimozhi have reached the sit-in protest site in Kolkta to lend support to Mamata Banerjee. They happen to be the first leaders from outside West Bengal to have arrived in Kolkata after the showdown began there last night.
Sources close to Mamata have said that she knew the BJP would try and arrest Rajeev Kumar. The CM had charted out a timed plan on the offensive to strengthen her anti-Modi block and highlight her state initiatives before elections.
Feb 4, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, before taking on the might of the Narendra Modi government and the CBI in a dramatic roll of events, held a meeting with the top brass of the state police, including Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, sources said. The CBI claimed before the Supreme Court on Monday that Kumar is a “potential accused” in the Saradha chit fund scam investigation.
Ahead of the 2016 elections, BJP president Amit Shah referred to him as the "snooping cop of Kolkata" and alleged that he "conducts illegal surveillance and interception on (opposition) leaders".
Feb 4, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
DMK leader Kanizimohi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are expected to arrive in Kolkata shortly.
Feb 4, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Despite the semblance of bonhomie between the two, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has snubbed West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for the second time in recent weeks. Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, has refrained from commenting on Banerjee’s ongoing tug-of-war with the CBI, despite several opposition leaders having extended support to the Trinamool Congress supremo.
Feb 4, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Monday’s notice (a copy of which is available with News18) served to Srivastava read, “Please provide the details, particulars pertaining to present posting and rank of CBI officer Sri Sunil Meena and other officials who were present during detention of Vaibhav Khator of 1, Janendra Avenue, Shree Apartment, Police station Uttarpara, Hooghly, and Vivek Agarwal s/o Mahesh Agarwal of 493, B7, GT Road, Panchsil Apartment, Howrah at CBI (ACB) Office at Nizam Palace on August 17 and August 18, 2018.”
Feb 4, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
In a counter attack on the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Kolkata Police on Monday served a notice to the agency’s joint director and head of zone (Kolkata) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava in connection with ‘wrongful restraint’ and ‘wrongful confinement’ of two businessmen in August 2018. The investigation into the bank fraud was led by Srivastava and a counter case had then been filed by the businessmen over the charges.
Feb 4, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)
A banner put up by TMC workers says hunger strike will continue till democracy is restored in Bengal.
Feb 4, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)
The Kolkata Police, which is locked in a bitter tussle with the CBI, wanted information on the "investigation plan" of the agency officials, who were detained for a few hours at a city police station, senior CBI officials claimed on Monday. The Kolkata Police officials kept pressurising the CBI team, which was forcefully taken to the Shakespeare Sarani police station, to reveal "the investigation plan", the official claimed.
Feb 4, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)
Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday alleged that the CBI issued notices to Bengal police officers to appear on ‘backdates’. “Incredible! CBI issued notices to police officers in WB in Chit fund case, calling them before on backdate! In the notice of 30Nov, they are asked to appear 24 days earlier on 6Nov! In notice dated 12 Dec they are asked to appear 2 days earlier on 10 Dec! Truly CBI in wonderland!” he tweeted.
A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear CBI’s pleas on Tuesday against Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar and West Bengal government for alleged non-cooperation in a case connected with Saradha chit fund scam.
Feb 4, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)
TMC spokesperson Derek O’ Brien said Mamata Banerjee’s protest demonstrations in Kolkata is not a TMC dharna. “There is not even a single TMC flag at the protest site,” he claimed. O’Brien added that the fact that Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supported the opposition in Parliament shows how serious the matter is.
Feb 4, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday claimed that their leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has succeeded in uniting the opposition against BJP. Listing the names of opposition leaders who were likely to join Banerjee in Kolkata, TMC spokesperson and senior leader Derek O'Brien said that 22 parties have extended their support to the protest against the Centre.
Asking the CBI to furnish all material or evidence before it by means of affidavit, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had warned on Monday the court “will come down heavily on him (Kolkata police commissioner) if there's any material to show evidence is sought to be destroyed.” Meanwhile, the full-blown political stand-off between Mamata Banerjee and the central government continued throughout Monday, with the chief minister refusing to budge from her sit-in protest in the heart of Kolkata.
The issue has pitched Banerjee to the forefront of a united opposition, whose leaders tore into the central government and took on the government on the floor of parliament and outside. Virtually all opposition parties rallied behind Banerjee's direct confrontation with the Modi government, even as the BJP called it an "alliance of corrupt" and Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that developments in West Bengal were indicative of a "breakdown of the Constitution".
Trinamool workers took to streets burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and blocked trains, while the BJP lined up its top leaders to step up the counter-offensive against Banerjee and other opposition leaders. The ripple effect of political tremors in West Bengal were felt in several state capitals, as Banerjee's combative posturing on the issue drew support from several regional satraps trying to sew up an anti-BJP alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.
Refusing to budge, Banerjee held her Cabinet meeting at the protest site and also gave police gallantry awards there. "This is a satyagraha and I'll continue (it) till the country is saved... Constitution is saved," the firebrand TMC boss said at the protest site. Rajnath Singh also sought a report from Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi which was promptly sent by Raj Bhavan. "I do not have any grudge against any individual. But I am angry over the way institutions are being destroyed and misused," Banerjee told the gathering at the protest venue.
She said it was her government that arrested Saradha chairman Sudipta Sen and claimed Rs 250-300 crore was returned to the duped depositors. The alleged ponzi scams at Saradha and Rose Valley groups are at the centre of what has become a major political controversy now, as the BJP leaders have alleged that the ruling party leaders in West Bengal have been among major beneficiaries of fraudulent collection of money.
Allegedly, these schemes were being run without necessary regulatory approvals and collected nearly Rs 20,000 crore from lakhs of investors in West Bengal and neighbouring states, through what is commonly known as 'chit funds'. "Today you are labelling those who helped arrest the culprits as thieves. You are calling Rajeev Kumar (Kolkata Police Commissioner) a thief! Whose money has he taken? You are calling me a thief! Whose money have I taken? If you are labelling people who are honest as thieves without any evidence, then I will definitely stand by their side. And for that if I need to give up my life, then I am ready to do that but I will not compromise," she asserted.
Claiming that the CBI team had knocked on Kumar's door without a warrant, Banerjee said, "I have fought all through my life but never given up. I am ready to face any consequences." The failed attempt by the CBI to question Kumar in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and Banerjee, one of its bitter critics. The CBI has accused Kumar of destroying evidence related to the two fraud cases.
A CBI team was bodily prevented from entering Kumar's residence by police personnel, bundled into vehicles, and detained. Police contingents also descended on CBI premises in Kolkata, as a furious Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence before beginning a dharna opposite landmark Metro Cinema.
