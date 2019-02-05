Mamata vs Centre LIVE: SC Says Kolkata Top Cop Can't Be Arrested But Must Appear Before CBI, CM Sees 'Moral Victory'

Budget Highlights
Event Highlights
- SC order is a moral victory of CBI: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Mamata was blocking CBI: Govt source
- SC directs Rajeev Kumar to appear before CBI at Shillong
- Won't call off dharna: Mamata
- Rajeev Kumar is available for a meeting with CBI: Mamata
- It is a moral victory: Mamata
- Will talk about it, only after reading entire judgement: Mamata
- SC to hear the case on Feb 20
- SC directs Rajeev Kumar to appear before CBI
- Calcutta HC to hear Kolkata police plea on Thursday
- Narendra Modi creating anarchy: Siddaramaiah
- Kolkata Police protected chit funds who donated money to TMC: CBI
- Chandrababu Naidu to reach Bengal at 3pm
- Congress' unit to hold massive protest against TMC tomorrow
- Chandrbabu Naidu joins Mamata in Bengal today
Saying that she was grateful to the SC, Mamata claimed that Rajeev Kumar never said he was not available and the two parties should meet at a mutually agreed place. She said Kumar had written five letters to the CBI, saying that he was available for a meeting. “But what they started doing? They went to his house to arrest him. The court has said no arrest.”
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, “But what they started doing? They wanted to arrest him. They went to his house, on a secret operation, on Sunday, without any notice. That court said ‘no arrest’. We are so obliged. It will strengthen the morale of the officers.”
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: But what they started doing? They wanted to arrest him. They went to his house, on a secret operation, on Sunday, without any notice. That court said ‘no arrest’. We are so obliged. It will strengthen the morale of the officers. https://t.co/9Mkzxsuno2— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Won't call off dharna: Mamata | Despite the “moral victory”, Banerjee has said that she won’t call off her dharna yet and will only take a decision after consulting opposition leaders like Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who will reach Kolkata today afternoon to offer her support.
Saying that she was grateful to the SC, Mamata claimed that Rajeev Kumar never said he was not available and the two parties should meet at a mutually agreed police. She said Kumar had written five letters to the CBI, saying that he was available for a meeting. "But what they started doing? They went to his house to arrest him. The court has said no arrest."
After the SC judgment, Mamata Banerjee says, “We have respect for judiciary. This will strengthen the morale of officers. Every federal state is an elected government, centre and state have their jurisdictions. We will never interfere if centre machinery comes to arrest state machinery (officials). It is a constitutional breakdown.”
Affidavit also states, the investigating officer of West Bengal, under direct supervision of police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, had returned crucial evidence such as laptops, mobile phones etc to the main accused of Saradha scam, despite regular monitoring by HC, clearly show connivance of SIT to a larger conspiracy wherein local authorities obstructed probe and attempted to destroy evidence prior to transfer of the case to CBI by SC.
Calcutta HC to hear Kolkata police plea on Thursday | Calcutta High Court will hear Kolkata police petition on Thursday (February 7). The Kolkata Police moved Calcutta High Court against the CBI action on Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The plea sought urgent hearing on Monday. However, the court said that the matter wasn't urgent and will be heard today. While the hearing is again postponed to Thursday.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah says, "I support it, Mamata Banerjee did the right thing. She'll face court later but nobody should misuse ED, IT or any agency. Narendra Modi is creating anarchy. Can anybody raid your house?They have rights to work as per law.They didn't have any order or warrant."
Siddaramaiah: I support it, Mamata Banerjee did the right thing. She'll face court later but nobody should misuse ED, IT or any agency.Narendra Modi is creating anarchy. Can anybody raid your house?They have rights to work as per law.They didn't have any order or warrant. (04.02) https://t.co/g3UVZg4oYZ— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Kolkata Police protected chit funds who donated money to TMC: CBI | CBI files additional documents, claims role of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is being investigated. State's SIT protected chit fund companies which have donated money to TMC. CBI told there is nexus between Kolkata police and chit fund firms. SIT didn't act against Saradha, Rose Valley scams, as these companies have huge contributions to the party in power.
Supreme Court to hear CBI's plea against Kolkata Police today | The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear applications moved by the CBI alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case by the Kolkata Police commissioner. The CBI alleged that it has moved the application as an extraordinary situation has arisen in which the top police officials of the West Bengal Police are sitting on a dharna along with a political party in Kolkata.
Things changed a little after she became the CM in Bengal. She banned bandhs, which for long was considered Bengal's biggest bane - and the prime arsenal of her arch-rival CPM.
BJP-led govt weakening, misusing constitutional institution: Baghel | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "weakening" and "misusing" constitutional institutions of the country. The Congress CM's remarks came in the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata police commissioner in connection with chit fund scam cases.
While Mamata has held talks with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the past, the state unit has made it clear that it is averse to sharing seats and wants to contest solo.
'I can give up my life but I won’t compromise,' says Mamata | "I do not have any grudge against any individual. But I am angry over the way institutions are being destroyed and misused," Mamata Banerjee told the gathering at the protest venue according to a PTI report. "Today you are labelling those who helped arrest the culprits as thieves. You are calling Rajeev Kumar (Kolkata Police Commissioner) a thief! Whose money has he taken? You are calling me a thief! Whose money have I taken? If you are labelling people who are honest as thieves without any evidence, then I will definitely stand by their side. And for that if I need to give up my life, then I am ready to do that but I will not compromise," she asserted. Claiming that the CBI team had knocked on Kumar's door without a warrant, Banerjee said, "I have fought all through my life but never given up. I am ready to face any consequences."
In case you haven't tuned in to news channels in the past few hours, West Bengal is in a state of chaos. And naturally, that chaos has slowly shifted to social media.
Congress’ unit in Bengal to hold massive protest against TMC despite Rahul’s support for Mamata | Even as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has lent full support to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her protest against the Centre’s “misuse” of CBI, the state unit of his own party has disagreed and declared that it will hold a massive protest against the Trinamool Congress for its alleged involvement in the chit fund scams. The Congress party in the state will organise a rally on February 6 to demand the immediate conclusion of the investigation in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, refund to the investors and immediate arrest and prosecution of the accused in the Narada scam.
Actress and TMC's Indrani Halder meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata.
West Bengal: Actress and TMC's Indrani Halder meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata. The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3. pic.twitter.com/ZTdoUwy50T— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar during the Joint Investiture Ceremony of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, in Kolkata on Feb 4, 2019.
The investigative agency filed additional documents in the court to back up its claim that he had destroyed evidence related to the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams. In the documents, the CBI states that the role of Kolkata’s police chief was being investigated as the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams had protected these companies as they had made contributions to the Trinamool Congress.
Arguing on behalf of the CBI, attorney general KK Venugopal says that contributions made to TMC by the chit fund firms were made via cheques. The A-G has sought permission to furnish the documentary evidence against the Kolkata police chief in a sealed cover. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for West Bengal, said the CBI’s attempt to search the top cop’s home was is a bid to harass and humiliate him. “There's no FIR against Rajeev Kumar. He received three notices in last four years. After 23/10/17, he was sent a notice only on 4/12/18,” he told the court.
But the CJI, rejecting his arguments, said there should be no problem in the police chief appearing before the CBI for questioning. The court posted the matter for February 20, when the contempt plea against the West Bengal's chief secretary, DGP and the Kolkata top cop will also be taken up.
The SIT referenced in the CBI documents was headed by police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, for whom West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has gone on a dharna. The documents, filed before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, allege a nexus between the police and the chit fund firms. CJI Ranjan Gogoi had warned on Monday the court “will come down heavily on him (Kolkata police commissioner) if there's any material to show evidence is sought to be destroyed.”
Meanwhile, union minister Arun Jaitley has slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her “disproportionate” response to CBI’s action against Kolkata’s police commissioner and claimed it was a strategy to defocus from other opposition aspirants for the highest office and to project herself as the nucleus of India’s opposition. Calling the opposition a “Kleptocrat’s Club”, he said in a scathing blog post that all those in Opposition who aspire to be in power are today being investigated, prosecuted and in some cases have also been convicted for crimes of corruption.
The full-blown political stand-off between Mamata Banerjee and the central government continues , with the chief minister refusing to budge from her sit-in protest in the heart of Kolkata.
The issue has pitched Banerjee to the forefront of a united opposition, whose leaders tore into the central government have takeb on the government on the floor of parliament and outside. Virtually all opposition parties rallied behind Banerjee's direct confrontation with the Modi government, even as the BJP called it an "alliance of corrupt" and Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that developments in West Bengal were indicative of a "breakdown of the Constitution".
Trinamool workers took to streets burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and blocked trains, while the BJP lined up its top leaders to step up the counter-offensive against Banerjee and other opposition leaders. The ripple effect of political tremors in West Bengal were felt in several state capitals, as Banerjee's combative posturing on the issue drew support from several regional satraps trying to sew up an anti-BJP alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.
Refusing to budge, Banerjee held her Cabinet meeting at the protest site and also gave police gallantry awards there. "This is a satyagraha and I'll continue (it) till the country is saved... Constitution is saved," the firebrand TMC boss said at the protest site. Rajnath Singh also sought a report from Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi which was promptly sent by Raj Bhavan. "I do not have any grudge against any individual. But I am angry over the way institutions are being destroyed and misused," Banerjee told the gathering at the protest venue.
She said it was her government that arrested Saradha chairman Sudipta Sen and claimed Rs 250-300 crore was returned to the duped depositors. The alleged ponzi scams at Saradha and Rose Valley groups are at the centre of what has become a major political controversy now, as the BJP leaders have alleged that the ruling party leaders in West Bengal have been among major beneficiaries of fraudulent collection of money.
Allegedly, these schemes were being run without necessary regulatory approvals and collected nearly Rs 20,000 crore from lakhs of investors in West Bengal and neighbouring states, through what is commonly known as 'chit funds'. "Today you are labelling those who helped arrest the culprits as thieves. You are calling Rajeev Kumar (Kolkata Police Commissioner) a thief! Whose money has he taken? You are calling me a thief! Whose money have I taken? If you are labelling people who are honest as thieves without any evidence, then I will definitely stand by their side. And for that if I need to give up my life, then I am ready to do that but I will not compromise," she asserted.
Claiming that the CBI team had knocked on Kumar's door without a warrant, Banerjee said, "I have fought all through my life but never given up. I am ready to face any consequences." The failed attempt by the CBI to question Kumar in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams on Sunday became the latest flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and Banerjee, one of its bitter critics. The CBI has accused Kumar of destroying evidence related to the two fraud cases.
A CBI team was bodily prevented from entering Kumar's residence by police personnel, bundled into vehicles, and detained. Police contingents also descended on CBI premises in Kolkata, as a furious Banerjee rushed to Kumar's residence before beginning a dharna opposite landmark Metro Cinema.
