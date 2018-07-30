GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Centre Will Bring Bill Proposing Death Penalty for Lynching: MoS Hansraj Ahir

"The proposed bill will be on the lines of a legislation seeking death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years," Hansraj Ahir told a delegation of the Nathjogi community who called on him in Yavatmal.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2018, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Centre Will Bring Bill Proposing Death Penalty for Lynching: MoS Hansraj Ahir
Lynching is a barbaric crime and no civilised society can accept it, said the minister. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Yavatmal (Maharashtra): The central government will soon bring a bill proposing death penalty for the crime of lynching, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in Yavatmal on Monday.

The proposed bill will be on the lines of a legislation seeking capital punishment to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years, he said.

"Lynching is a barbaric crime and no civilised society can accept it. The Union government will soon bring a bill proposing death penalty for lynching."

"The proposed bill will be on the lines of a legislation seeking death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years," the minister told a delegation of the Nathjogi community who called on him in Yavatmal.

The minister's remarks came against the backdrop of a spate of incidents of mob violence over cow smuggling and child lifting being reported from various parts of the country.

Five members of Nathjogi community, a Nomadic Tribe (NT), from Solapur district were allegedly lynched by a mob in Dhule district in north Maharashtra on suspicion of being "child lifters" earlier this month.

Expressing grief over the incident, Ahir said the Centre and the Maharashtra government have taken the incident very seriously.

The delegation told ministers that Nathjogi children are deprived of education despite the Right to Education (RTE) Act in force.

They demanded facilities like housing, land for tilling, healthcare, employment for youths and security.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...