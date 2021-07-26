Centre Will Restore Rights of States to Identify OBCs for Local Purposes: Report

With an aim to restore the rights of states to identify OBCs for local purposes, the Centre will be introducing the 102nd Constitutional amendment in Parliament.

According to an exclusive report by Times of India, the social justice ministry will make three changes to Article 342A, which governs the process of identification of OBCs. While Clause 1 will specify that the President will identify the OBCs in the “central list” which will be considered as backward in a , a detailed explanatory note to Clause 2 will make it clear that “Central list” mentioned in the Clause pertains to the list prepared by the for reservations in the services under the GOI.

To stress the point, a new Clause 3 is being added to underline that every state can prepare its list of OBCs for reservation in the state government jobs.

Last month, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said his party will restore reservation for OBCs in local bodies if given power, and if not, he will retire from politics. Addressing BJP workers during a protest held at Variety Square chowk as part of the party’s ‘chakka jam’ (block the traffic) agitation for the restoration of OBC quota, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was misleading the people by saying that it will raise this issue in Parliament. “The fact is that this issue can be resolved at the state level. The state government can restore the reservation by formulating a law," he said.

The Supreme Court had in its March 4 order said that reservation in favour of OBCs in concerned local bodies in Maharashtra cannot exceed aggregate 50 per cent of the total seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and OBCs took together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here