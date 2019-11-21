Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Centre Will Take Steps to Get Justice for Striking Transport Workers of Telangana: Union Minister

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that he will speak to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and ensure justice for the workers said Secunderabad G Kishan Reddy.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Centre Will Take Steps to Get Justice for Striking Transport Workers of Telangana: Union Minister
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the Centre would take steps to ensure that the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) get justice.

"Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that he will speak to the chief minister (K Chandrashekhar Rao), and ensure justice for the workers by speaking to the Telangana government on their problems," Kishan Reddy told reporters in Delhi.

Gadkari will meet state transport minister P Ajay Kumar and senior officials to Delhi and discuss the issue, he added. Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, and other BJP MPs, D Arvind, B Sanjay and S Babu Rao, from Telangana met Gadkari in the national capital.

The Union minister further urged the state government to let the employees resume duties without any condition.

The TSRTC employees' unions was confident that justice would be done when the matter was referred to the labour court, employees’ union leader Aswathama Reddy told reporters on Wednesday.

The Telangana High Court had directed the commissioner of labour to take a call on whether the ongoing strike by the unions of TSRTC should be referred to the Labour Court or not,

in two weeks to decide the legality of the stir.

Aswathama Reddy hoped that the state government would take steps to refer the employees’ problem to the labour court.

A formal response had not come till Thursday evening from either the TSRTC management or the state government on the employees' unions stance to resume duties.

Meanwhile, the striking employees met TSRTC officials at some places in the state and expressed willingness to resume duties.

The transport employees have been on strike since October five in support of their various demands, including merger of the corporation with government. The state government had earlier declared the strike to be illegal and said the RTC is not in a position to concede the demands of workmen.

(With inputs from PTI)

