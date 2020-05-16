INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Centre Withdraws 10 CAPF Companies from Jammu; Sends Nine to Maharashtra

Representative image.

Representative image.

The state had sought 20 Central Armed Police Forces companies recently to relieve its police personnel who, it said, were overworked during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Share this:

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday ordered withdrawal of 10 CAPF companies from Jammu and Kashmir and sent nine such units to Maharashtra, officials said.

They said the 10 units comprising over 1,000 personnel are being withdrawn from the Jammu region of the Union Territory.

It has also released nine companies -- four from the Rapid Action Force, two from the Central Reserve Police Force and three from the Central Industrial Security Force -- to Maharashtra.

For Maharashtra, five companies have been withdrawn from Jammu, while rest four have been released from the Mumbai-based unit of the RAF, CRPF's specialised counter-riots force, they said.

The state had sought 20 Central Armed Police Forces companies recently to relieve its police personnel who, it said, were overworked during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading