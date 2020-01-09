Centre Withdraws VIP Security Cover of TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam, Opposition Leader MK Stalin

New Delhi: The Union government has removed the central security cover of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK leader MK Stalin, officials said on Thursday. They said that while Panneerselvam had a smaller 'Y+' cover of central paramilitary commandos, Stalin had a larger 'Z+' protection.

The security cover of these two politicians has been taken off from the central security list after a threat assessment review was made by central security agencies and approved by the Union home ministry, they said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos were protecting these two leaders of Tamil Nadu. However, they said, the central security cover will be formally taken off after the state police takes over their security task.

