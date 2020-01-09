Centre Withdraws VIP Security Cover of TN Deputy CM Panneerselvam, Opposition Leader MK Stalin
The security cover of these two politicians has been taken off from the central security list after a threat assessment review was made by central security agencies and approved by the Union Home Ministry.
File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin.
New Delhi: The Union government has removed the central security cover of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK leader MK Stalin, officials said on Thursday. They said that while Panneerselvam had a smaller 'Y+' cover of central paramilitary commandos, Stalin had a larger 'Z+' protection.
The security cover of these two politicians has been taken off from the central security list after a threat assessment review was made by central security agencies and approved by the Union home ministry, they said.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos were protecting these two leaders of Tamil Nadu. However, they said, the central security cover will be formally taken off after the state police takes over their security task.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Ali Reacts to Separation Rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Says All is OK
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update With Season 11 Royale Pass, Domination Mode Launching Tomorrow
- If You Use an iPhone 11 And Have Shot a Great Night Mode Photo, Apple Wants to See It
- Wasim Akram Loses 'Family Heirloom' Watch on Flight, Trolls Ask Him to Buy a New One
- Fossil Habitually Announces MANY New Smartwatches, But Why Would You Buy Any of Them?