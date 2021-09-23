Centre's Covid Guidelines for Festive Season: No Mass Gatherings in Areas With Over 5% Positivity

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday detailed a number of measures to be followed by states for the upcoming festive season in the country from October to November. In a press briefing, Union Secretary (Health) Rajesh Bhushan said the second wave of Covid-19 had not concluded in India yet, and warned against relaxing of measures amid some states still seeing a spike in infections.

Centre Sounds Covid Warning for Festive Season:

• Rajesh Bhushan said a detailed Standard of Proceedures (SOP) for States and UTs had been issued with the Health Ministry’s letter dated September 21, 2021.

• Mass gatherings are to be be avoided in areas identified as Containment Zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity, Bhushan said.

• Gatherings with advance permissions and limited people, according to the local context, will be allowed in districts with a positivity rate of 5% and below, he said.

• The Union Health Secretary said relaxations and restrictions are to be be imposed based on weekly case positivity rate.

The country had witnessed a devastating spike in Covid-19 deaths and cases during the second wave peak in April and May this year. Healthcare facilities were stretched as people struggled for hospitals and medical oxygen, and most states/UTs initiated strict Covid-19 lockdowns which are since seeing relaxations.

Cases and deaths have since come down. However, Kerala, Maharashtra, and some other states are seeing a spike of cases. Bhushan said 62.73% of the total cases in last week were reported from Kerala, adding that 33 districts across the country had over 10% positivity rate.

However, experts predict a third wave of Covid-19 to hit the country soon, said to affect children more. States have been augmenting their paediatric healthcare facilities against the warning.

