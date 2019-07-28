Take the pledge to vote

Centre's Decision to Rush in Additional Troops in J&K Based on Input About 'Major' Terror Attack: Report

The Union home ministry had ordered the deployment of 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on July 25 on an 'immediate' basis, triggering panic in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated:July 28, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Centre's Decision to Rush in Additional Troops in J&K Based on Input About 'Major' Terror Attack: Report
The Centre’s decision to rush about 10,000 central forces personnel to the Kashmir Valley was based on inputs received about a major terrorist attack being planned by Pakistan-based terrorist groups, sources aware of the development said.

They added that NSA Ajit Doval had held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the threat in the Valley and the decision to deploy the troops is to further strengthen the grid in the state.

The Union home ministry had ordered the deployment of 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on July 25 on an "immediate" basis. Officials said that 100 more companies are expected to be sent to the Valley. One CAPF company comprises about 100 personnel.

The move had come under severe criticism, with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti saying the move had created "fear" among residents. "Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy," she tweeted.

It has also amplified apprehensions on the ground about the removal of the contentious Article 35A. One of the major poll planks for the BJP was the scrapping of Articles 35A and 370 in the state. While the much-debated Article 35A gives “special status” to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and also defines the “permanent residents” of the state, Article 370 limits the Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.

Kashmiri politicians and activists have started hinting that the Centre is going to repeal Article 35A allowing the Jammu and Kashmir state legislature to define “permanent residents”, conferring them with special rights over property. The constitutional validation of the article has already been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year on February 24, 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Valley. The government at the time said that the troops were brought it to provide security during the Lok Sabha elections that were held from in April and May.

Then recently, the Valley saw an additional 40,000 troops being called in to provide security for the Amarnath Yatra.

