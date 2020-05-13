Centre's Economic Package Will Mitigate Distress of Working Class, Give Hope to MSME: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said economic revival package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will now largely mitigate the distress of the working class.

"The package for employment and economic revival will now largely mitigate the distress of working class who were impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown thereafter," tweeted the Chief Minister.

He said the economic revival package has given hope to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the country.

The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast MSME sector, he added.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman released the first tranche of the package.