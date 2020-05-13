INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Centre's Economic Package Will Mitigate Distress of Working Class, Give Hope to MSME: Naveen Patnaik

File picture of Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

File picture of Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast MSME sector, he added.

  • IANS Bhubaneswar
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
Share this:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said economic revival package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will now largely mitigate the distress of the working class.

"The package for employment and economic revival will now largely mitigate the distress of working class who were impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown thereafter," tweeted the Chief Minister.

He said the economic revival package has given hope to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the country.

The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast MSME sector, he added.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman released the first tranche of the package.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading