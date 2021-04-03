Centre Provides Funds for Infrastructure Push in Jharkhand

To ensure better connectivity in the state of Jharkhand, the central government is going to fast-track the road, bridge, and rail-related schemes in the state. Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for road projects, bridges, and rail overbridge construction plans in many parts of the state via a video conference on April 3.

These projects include road construction in Ranchi’s Kutchery Chowk-Piska, Mor-Bijupara, and Piska Mor to Palma (Gumla Road). Gadkari will allocate 280 crore rupees for the construction of a four-lane road from Piska Mor in Ranchi to Palma and another 700 crores for a road from Barhi to Hazaribagh.

The NH 114A (22 km) from Basukinath to Dumka Tower Chowk will be widened and strengthened, and the Basukinath-Dumka road will be turned into two lanes at a total cost of 148.24 crore. At the same time, the road from Lalmatiya to Godda (NH 133) will be repaired for 37 km at the cost of 35.24 crores.

Apart from this, the foundation stone of a rail overbridge will be laid for Rs 52.36 crore in Ghadia on the Madhupur-Jasidih railway line and Rs 52.26 crore in Jagdishpur on the Madhupur-Giridih railway line.

Road widening and bridge construction on NH-22 alongside the Bihar-Jharkhand border will take place for 22 crores. Gadkari recently said that India has logged a world record with the construction of a 2.5 km 4-lane concrete road and a 1-lane 25-km road between Solapur to Bijapur in a single day.