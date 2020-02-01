‘Centre’s Stand on CAA Wrong, But We Can’t Trust Muslims’: Kerala Priest’s Bizarre Statement Draws Flak

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Centre’s Stand on CAA Wrong, But We Can’t Trust Muslims’: Kerala Priest’s Bizarre Statement Draws Flak

Soon after the controversy, Father Joseph Puthenpurackal said he was not talking about Indian Muslims but those in living countries like Syria, and Iraq, where Christians are attacked.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 1, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Centre’s Stand on CAA Wrong, But We Can’t Trust Muslims’: Kerala Priest’s Bizarre Statement Draws Flak
Father Joseph Puthenpurackal.

Thiruvananthapuram: Father Joseph Puthenpurackal, counsellor of the Capuchin Congregation in Kerala, has landed himself in a controversy for delivering a ‘inflammatory’ speech on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In the video of his address, which he delivered during a community meeting 15 days ago, Puthenpurackal can be heard saying, “Talking about the amended citizenship act, what the Centre has done is wrong, but the we cannot always trust Muslims. In places like Bombay (Mumbai), we are able to survive because of the Shiva Sena, otherwise the Muslims would destroy us there. I have seen their actions when I was there.”

“Muslims are bigger religious fanatics than Hindus. What the central government has done to them (by implementing the CAA) is injustice, but they are no saints either. Those who kill us more in Iraq, Syria are all Muslims. We must also take that into account, we should also look at that aspect. Around the world Muslims are the ones who kill us more,” he added.

Soon after the controversial video went viral, the priest apologised for his remarks, stating he did not intent to hurt anyone and was not talking about Indian Muslims but those in countries like Syria, and Iraq, where Christians are attacked.

“I fully respect the Muslim community. I apologise for the comments…I did not mean to hurt anyone. It was said in a different context. I was not talking about the Muslims in India, I was talking about how Christians are being attacked in countries like Iraq and Syria,” he told CNN-News18.

The priest is known for giving speeches on Christianity and religious faith, for his witty remarks and humorous stories on social media, and has appeared on several TV shows.

In the video, Puthenpurackal can also be heard saying people were threatened and forcefully converted to Islam when Tipu Sultan and his soldiers reached Malabar. "Don’t think people there embraced Islam. Hindus and Christians were forcibly converted 515 years ago," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram