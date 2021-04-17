CEO of Angel Broking, Vinay Agarwal, Passes Away after Fight with Cancer

CEO of Angel Broking Vinay Agarwal passed away on Saturday after battling stomach cancer. “It is hereby informed that Mr Vinay Agarwal Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company passed away today i.e., Saturday, April 17, 2021,” an exchange notice filed by Angel Broking on Saturday said.

He was the first CEO of Angel Broking and was developing business strategies and strong analytical skills for the broking house. His death comes a day after the share price of Angel Broking surged 15 percent on BSE after its announcement of achieving the highest-ever monthly client acquisition.

“The digital stockbroker has onboarded 3,79,233 customers during March 2021 while continuing its stellar run in the broking industry. The total client base of Angel Broking has now increased to 41 lakh as of March 2021,” the firm had said in a media release.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here