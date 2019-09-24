CEO of Bengaluru Startup Turns Stalker After Breakup, Breaks Into Ex’s House, Sends Abusive Mails

Bengaluru: The CEO of a start-up in Bengaluru is absconding after a 24-year-old woman filed a police complaint against him, accusing him of stalking her and sending abusive messages.

The victim, who works as a business analyst at a private firm, alleged in her complaint that Rahul Singh, CEO of Lycan 3D, has been stalking her, following her movements and once even broke into her house and stole her phone, besides trying to hack her Facebook account.

An FIR has been registered at the HSR Layout police station in south east Bengaluru against Singh under the IT Act, besides sections of the Indian Penal Code on stalking, trespass, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of the woman.

"For 20 days, the police just kept saying they are investigating. This, even after I met the commissioner. I cannot even work in peace because I get mails from fake IDs from him, where it is evident he is still stalking me. He uses way too much abusive language," the victim told News18.

What’s more shocking is that even as late as Tuesday afternoon, when police did not know his whereabouts, she got a mail apparently from him, describing what she was wearing just to let her know she was being watched.

"I contacted the police, they told me to contact the Cyber Crime police but I don't know how effective it is going to be, each of this is taking time. His latest mail (on Tuesday afternoon) says 'There is a surprise for you. Hope your gag reflex is all fine'... apart from abusing me and my mother. I am living in fear of my life every single day," she told News18.

In a separate complaint to the Human Rights Commission, she stated that the CEO's father, a person of considerable influence in a top central government job, allegedly threatened her mother that she (the complainant) will be killed if she doesn't withdraw her complaint.

Singh's father is the director of central government-run CSIR Institute of Mining Fuel and Research in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

In her letter to the commission, the woman said she was in a relationship with Singh for a brief period but ended it when he became physically and verbally abusive. "He kept calling me, texting every day to convince me, to get back with him. I made it clear I would not like to continue this relationship. He was harassing me on mails, WhatsApp, Instagram and every social media, contacting me from different numbers," she said, adding that he even broke into her house and stole her phone.

Singh gave an undertaking to the police that he would cut off all contact with her, but continues to follow her, send her messages or mails about what she is wearing on a particular day, just to let her know that she is being tracked.

"I feel unsafe and my life is at risk. If anything happens to me, Rahul Singh must be held responsible. I request for investigation of all the fake emails created by him. I further request for protection from Rahul Singh and his henchmen and family," she writes.

Isha Pant, DCP southeast, told news18 that the FIR was lodged the same day the woman approached the DCP. "We are trying to find out where he is. We are doing the investigation in this case," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.