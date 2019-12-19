Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Certain Elements Trying to Use India's Borders with Nepal, Bhutan to Enter India, Says Amit Shah

The home minister said the country's 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because the border guarding forces are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Certain Elements Trying to Use India's Borders with Nepal, Bhutan to Enter India, Says Amit Shah
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that certain elements who don't want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.

Addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

"However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said.

The SSB guards the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Bhutan borders.

The home minister said the country's 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because the border guarding forces are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment from minus 37 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius.

Shah said the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children and families.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram